The Houston Dynamo will be without two of their players to start the 2024 MLS season.

According to the team, 2023 MLS Best XI midfielder Héctor Herrera suffered a minor injury and will be traveling to Portugal for the procedure. Officials tell FOX 26 this is because he became more familiar with the doctors there when he played with FC Porto.

General Manager Pat Onstad also reported the Dynamo will be without midfielder Luis Caicedo who is dealing with personal issues back in Colombia. There is a chance he may not even return, team officials said.

The loss of two players puts some tension on the team ahead of their scheduled preseason travel to Mexico.