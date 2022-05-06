Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge after deadly Houston crash

article

A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Houston early Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway service road at Patterson Street.

Police say they got a call about a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the area. While officers were looking for the vehicle, they came upon the crash.

According to police, a tan Toyota pickup truck traveling eastbound on the service road had run a red light and struck a Mazda minivan that was traveling southbound on Patterson.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene.

Police say the pickup truck driver was found to be intoxicated and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

A passenger in the pickup truck was not injured and was released.