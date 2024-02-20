A drive-by shooting in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood left two men in the hospital on Monday night.

Multiple calls came in about a shooting near Rosalie Street and Napoleon Street around 10:25 p.m.

According to police, it appears someone in a white vehicle opened fire and shot a man twice in the arm. The man, who police believe was the intended target, then ran to a gas station and called for help.

Police say another man who was just standing by the street at the time the gunfire erupted was also injured. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, neither of the men’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

There is no further description of the shooter or the vehicle involved. The investigation is ongoing.