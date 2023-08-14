A drive-by shooting at a Houston gas station left a 12-year-old boy and a man in the hospital early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:23 a.m. at the gas station in the 13300 block of Cullen near Almeda Genoa Road.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy was in a vehicle at a gas pump when someone in a blue, newer model SUV drove by and started shooting an AR-15-style rifle toward the gas station.

The boy was struck by the gunfire. Police say the driver of the vehicle the boy was in drove away from the gas station. They called 911, and the boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the back, officials say.

About an hour later, police say they got another call about a man who had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. Police say it doesn’t appear there were any specific targets in the shooting, and it’s not clear at this time why it occurred.

The HPD Major Assaults Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.