Houston 'ding-dong-ditch' shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, records show

The Brief Gonzalo Leon Jr. was indicted on three felony charges in the death of 11-year-old Julian Guzman. Leon allegedly shot the boy while he was playing a prank. Authorities say Leon waited for Guzman and his cousin to return after they knocked on his door multiple times.



A grand jury has indicted a Houston man who allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy late last month.

Houston ‘ding-dong-ditch’ shooting: Suspect indicted

What we know:

Court records say 42-year-old Gonzalo Leon Jr. has been indicted on three charges:

Injury to a child

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Murder

Leon remains in the Harris County Jail on a million-dollar bond for the murder charge.

The backstory:

Gonzalo Leon Jr. is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Julian Guzman.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 30 just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 9700 block of Mimbrough, near Fidelity Street, in east Harris County.

Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.

On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.

Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased the following day.

A man was detained at the scene for questioning and later released. Police say he was detained again on Sunday for another interview after the boy died.

