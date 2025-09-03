The Brief Gonzalo Leon Jr. is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Julian Gomez. His bond was set at $1 million on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting Gomez while the boy was playing ding dong ditch.



Bond was set at $1 million for a Houston man accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy who was playing ding dong ditch over the weekend.

Gonzalo Leon Jr. is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Julian Gomez.

New information revealed in court

What they're saying:

During a court hearing on Wednesday, the defense asked for a $100,000 bond, and the state requested a $1 million bond.

According to prosecutors, Leon was arrested at a hotel in La Porte – about 20 miles from home – with a large amount of clothes. His defense team said he was at the hotel because of a large media presence outside of his home, and the hotel was a few miles away from the college where he was enrolled.

The defense also said that Leon is a disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 20213-2016.

Man allegedly waited in the dark

Gonzalo Leon Jr (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The backstory:

Authorities say Leon was waiting by his home in the dark late Saturday night when Guzman and his cousin knocked on his door for the last time. The kids had knocked on the door multiple times, running away each time, and in their final attempt, investigators allege Leon opened fire, striking Guzman in the back as he ran.

Records say Guzman's cousin recalls seeing Leon come out from a gate by the house and step out to the street before he began shooting. They say Leon shot once at the ground before firing another shot at the boys.

Guzman and his cousin ran about a block away before Guzman collapsed, according to records. They say his cousin tried to drag him to safety, but Guzman later died at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"This was someone brutally murdering an 11-year-old simply because they were mad," said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. "We have a little boy who didn’t even have a chance to get his life going yet, struck down for nothing."

"He just shot him down in the street and went about his business," Teare said. "What you can never do is discharge your firearm out of anger, ever. When things like that happen, tragedies like this occur."

11-year-old identified

Julian Guzman (Photo: via GoFundMe)

Police identified the victim as 11-year-old Julian Guzman. According to court documents, Guzman was attending a birthday party with family about a block away before the shooting.

Guzman was a student at Galena Park Middle School.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that one of our students passed away Saturday night. This news is understandably devastating, and this tragedy will deeply affect the Galena Park Middle School and Galena Park ISD communities. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends and ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Galena Park Middle School principal wrote in a letter to parents, adding that counselors are available to students and staff.

Was it simply ding dong ditch?

Clarifying online chatter:

Teare pushed back against online speculation that the incident was connected to a social media challenge that involves kids doing more egregious things to neighboring homes, like kicking doors, sometimes while masked and brandishing fake guns. Teare says that simply wasn't the case here, saying Guzman and his cousin were only ringing the doorbell and running away.

"Kids have been doing this for decades," said Teare.

20 guns seized

Dig deeper:

Records say investigators recovered more than 20 firearms from Leon’s home, including rifles, long guns and handguns. Teare says they believe a medium-caliber handgun was used in the shooting.

Leon was initially detained and released twice before his final arrest. He has not made a statement to investigators, officials said.

Records show Leon is a father himself, with a young child inside the home at the time of the shooting.