A woman has been charged in a deadly crash that killed one person in Houston on Monday.

Angelita Moreno Contreras, 47, was charged with Murder and Intoxicated Manslaughter for a crash that occurred on 11501 U.S. Highway 90 around 10:15 p.m. on June 26.

According to officials, a driver in a maroon Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a passenger was going southbound on U.S. 90. Authorities say Contreras was driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox at 80 to 90 mph when she struck the truck.

Angelita Moreno Contreras (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

The crash caused the Dodge to veer off the road, hit a median concrete barrier, and continued off the roadway to a grassy area.

Officials sat the passenger, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Contreras and the male driver, 23, were taken to area hospitals. The driver was last said to be intubated at the hospital.

Court records show this is Contreras's third DWI. Her bond was originally set to $100,000 but the judge lowered it to $50,000 on Thursday.