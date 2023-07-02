Authorities are investigating after a child was killed during a car crash near Baytown on Sunday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a male driver is believed to have been driving intoxicated with a 3-year-old toddler in a GMC Yukon SUV. The man left the roadway on 4210 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg and struck a utility pole.

Both the man and toddler were ejected from the car, officials say. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the man probably used the adult seat belt on the toddler, which is not the proper restraint.

"It is not ok to let your toddler or small child ride in a vehicle using just a seat belt. The risk of serious injury or death increases significantly when a child is not secured in a proper car seat or restraint," he stated.

The adult did not sustain any injuries.

According to HCSO, the incident is still under investigation and roadways will remain closed for a few more hours.