One person is dead after a fiery crash on the Gulf Freeway early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Clear Lake City Blvd.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, it appears to be a single-car crash in which the vehicle struck the guard rail of the HOV lane and caught fire.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway.

Police say the occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no known witnesses to the crash at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division or Crime Stoppers.