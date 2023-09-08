Houston deadly crash: 18-year-old charged in crash that killed HPD sergeant's mother

Houston police have filed charges against a suspect in the crash that killed a woman on Thursday.

Trenton Bevel, 18, is charged with murder after he is suspected of crashing a stolen car into an innocent 72-year-old woman's car at a stop light, killing her.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of MLK Blvd at Van Fleet Street. Kathleen Hill told FOX 26 she was carjacked at gunpoint at the 8400 block of Monroe around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The next morning she contacted HPD after she was able to access some type of tracking system on her car. HPD Chief Troy Finner says officers tracked down Hill's car 10 miles away on the 7800 block of Jutland.

Trenton Bevel in a 2022 booking photo. (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to Finner police attempted to arrest the two suspects seen in the car but they sped off to the intersection of MLK and Van Fleet.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station then captures the horrific crash as the suspects slammed into an innocent woman’s car waiting at the stoplight, killing her.

According to Chief Troy Finner, the woman was the mother of a Houston police sergeant.

Bevel was identified as one of the suspects in the car. He was taken to an area hospital after the crash where officials say he remains in critical condition.

Another male passenger was also taken into custody, officials say, but no word on whether he will face charges.