Houston traffic alert: I-10 White Oak Bayou Project to cause long-term closure of HOV connector

The Brief The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the I-10 White Oak Bayou Project will cause a long-term closure along I-10. According to TxDOT, the I-10 HOV connector provides access on I-10 between Studemont and Downtown Houston for HOV users. Officials said the reasoning for the closure is due to work crews transitioning to the next phase, demolition and construction of the Katy Freeway-Downtown HOC Connector.



The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the I-10 White Oak Bayou Project will cause a long-term closure along I-10.

What we know:

According to TxDOT, the I-10 HOV connector provides access on I-10 between Studemont and Downtown Houston for HOV users.

Officials said the reasoning for the closure is due to work crews transitioning to the next phase, demolition and construction of the Katy Freeway-Downtown HOC Connector.

TxDOT officials say the I-10 eastbound HOV connector has an estimated reopening in the fall of 2027.

The I-10 westbound HOV connector has an estimated reopening in the summer of 2028.

What's next:

The closure will begin on Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m.