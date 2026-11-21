The Brief The shooting was reported Friday night at an apartment complex along Memorial Drive. Two residents were said to be arguing before one of them shot the other. The alleged shooter was last said to have been detained.



An apartment resident in Houston's Memorial Park area was detained Friday night after allegedly shooting and killing their neighbor.

Houston Memorial Park: Deadly dispute between apartment residents

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Memorial Drive, close to Shepherd Drive and Dickson Street.

Police responded to the call and found a man shot in the common area of the complex. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the victim had gotten into an argument with another resident at the complex when the other resident shot him.

As of Friday night, police could only confirm that the resident accused of shooting was detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if the residents knew each other before the shooting.

Details about the argument are not available.