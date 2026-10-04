Police called in north Houston after suspect shoots at delivery worker

A suspect is reportedly refusing to surrender to police after shooting at a delivery person outside their north Houston home.

North Houston: Police scene on Presley Street

What we know:

The scene is said to be on Presley Street, off East Crosstimbers and Schneider Streets. Police say the incident started at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Someone was reportedly trying to deliver a package at the home when someone inside shot at the worker. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside the home. The scene remains active as of 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.