San Jacinto County Jail employee arrested on felony drug charges

The Brief A San Jacinto County Jail employee has been arrested and is facing felony drug charges, officials said. According to a release by San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston, 43-year-old Natasha Roach of Point Blank, Texas, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony introduction of a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said they received information alleging that a nurse working inside the San Jacinto County Jail may have been bringing illegal drugs into the correctional facility.



A San Jacinto County Jail employee has been arrested and is facing felony drug charges, officials said.

What we know:

According to a release by San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston, 43-year-old Natasha Roach of Point Blank, Texas, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony introduction of a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

Natasha Roach

The backstory:

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said they received information alleging that a nurse working inside the San Jacinto County Jail may have been bringing illegal drugs into the correctional facility.

Officials said members of the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office K9 Division conducted an investigation, which included a search of the nurse's office inside the jail.

During the search, officials said a Sheriff's Office K9 alerted to the presence of a suspected illegal substance.

As a result of the investigation, officials stated Roach was found in possession of illegal drugs inside her office within the correctional facility.

What they're saying:

"It is bad enough when inmates attempt to bring illegal drugs or other prohibited substances into our jail, but when someone entrusted to work inside this facility is accused of doing the same thing, it is deeply upsetting," Houston said in a statement. "We will remain vigilant, and we will hold people accountable when the evidence supports it. It does not matter whether that person is an inmate, a member of the public, or someone employed by this office. No one is above the law."