Houston family doctor arrested by FBI Houston, indicted for fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims
HOUSTON - A Houston family doctor has been arrested by FBI Houston, officials said.
What we know:
According to FBI Houston on X, Dr. Joseph Montes was arrested after being federally indicted in connection to more than $20 million in fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims.
FBI Houston said on Monday that Montes appeared in federal court.
Officials said he faces three federal charges.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what the exact charges are as FBI Houston did not clarify in their post on social media.
The Source: Information for this story came from FBI Houston on X.