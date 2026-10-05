Houston family doctor arrested by FBI Houston, indicted for fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims

The Brief A Houston family doctor has been arrested by FBI Houston, officials said. According to FBI Houston on X, Dr. Joseph Montes was arrested after being federally indicted in connection to more than $20 million in fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims. FBI Houston said on Monday that Montes appeared in federal court.



A Houston family doctor has been arrested by FBI Houston, officials said.

What we know:

According to FBI Houston on X, Dr. Joseph Montes was arrested after being federally indicted in connection to more than $20 million in fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims.

FBI Houston said on Monday that Montes appeared in federal court.

Officials said he faces three federal charges.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the exact charges are as FBI Houston did not clarify in their post on social media.