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Houston family doctor arrested by FBI Houston, indicted for fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 5, 2026 11:23 PM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 11:23 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Houston family doctor has been arrested by FBI Houston, officials said. 
    • According to FBI Houston on X, Dr. Joseph Montes was arrested after being federally indicted in connection to more than $20 million in fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims. 
    • FBI Houston said on Monday that Montes appeared in federal court.

HOUSTON - A Houston family doctor has been arrested by FBI Houston, officials said. 

What we know:

According to FBI Houston on X, Dr. Joseph Montes was arrested after being federally indicted in connection to more than $20 million in fraudulent COVID-19-related Medicare claims. 

FBI Houston said on Monday that Montes appeared in federal court.

Officials said he faces three federal charges. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the exact charges are as FBI Houston did not clarify in their post on social media. 

The Source: Information for this story came from FBI Houston on X. 

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