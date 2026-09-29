FOX 26 viewers help nonprofit donate specialized van to Montgomery Co. man battling ALS

The Brief FOX 26 viewers helped Support Mission get a specialized van ready for 48-year-old Ben Dennis, who is battling ALS. A viewer who saw Ben’s story on FOX 26 called Support Mission the next day and offered to cover the remaining costs for the van. Dennis says the van will give him the chance to get back on the road and do things he has missed, including going to Costco.



In an Only on FOX report, we told you about a nonprofit that wanted to help donate a specialized van to a 48-year-old Montgomery County man battling ALS.

With the help of some FOX 26 viewers, that van is now a reality.

Support Mission gives specialized van to Ben Dennis

The backstory:

When 48-year-old Ben Dennis was diagnosed with ALS he says his world stopped yet he remained positive.

"Many people lose their life, and they don't get to say goodbye," Ben said. "I can tell people my story and chase a cure."

When we met Ben last June, a nonprofit called Support Mission wanted to give him a van equipped just for him.

"This is the first time we've gotten to do a medical vehicle for a medical patient," said Kim Brown, Support Mission's executive director. "Someone was able to find us a van that was underneath a tree. Through donations FOX 26 helped us to attain, we've been able to put the work in and get the van ready for him to drive and go on the road."

What they're saying:

"I saw this on FOX and the next day I called Support Mission and said, 'Hey, I can cover the rest you need for that van,'" said Tom Seagraves. "That's how we got involved."

"It's very exciting. It's a blessing," said Ben. "They transferred God into my life and made dreams come true."

Ben Dennis ready to get back on the road

What's next:

Ben says he's ecstatic about being able to go to Costco again.

He's a huge Astros fan, and Support Mission painted the van orange and blue.

"It means the world to me," Ben said. "Family and friends is where I get my strength. I wouldn't fight so hard if it wasn't for my two daughters and wife. They are amazing."