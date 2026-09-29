The Brief Houston police shot and killed a suspect wanted for indecency with a child after officers tracked him to his workplace. Officers released a K9 after the suspect locked himself in a dark room with a weapon, leading to the fatal shooting. Authorities pronounced the suspect dead at the scene following attempts by officers to deliver CPR.



A wanted suspect is dead after Houston police officers fired shots during a confrontation at his place of employment in the Spring Branch area, Chief Noe Diaz said.

Officer-involved shooting in Spring Branch

What we know:

Chief Diaz says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a pet care business on Yuppondale Drive, north of I-10 Katy Freeway near Memorial City Mall.

Earlier in the day, a Crime Suppression Team with the Houston Police Department began surveilling a suspect wanted for indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Officers tracked the suspect to his place of employment and used a drone to positively identify him on the property. Police went inside the location and a manager confirmed the suspect was in the back area of the business.

According to Chief Diaz, the suspect tried to jump a back fence to evade police, but remained in the back area.

Officials said a K9 handler and Crime Suppression officers tried to negotiate with the suspect who had gone into a room with the lights off.

As the units went into the room, the suspect had a weapon, which officers told him to put down. The K9 was leased, and the suspect made a move to injure the dog, authorities report.

Chief Diaz said the officers shot the suspect, hitting him. They provided CPR until Houston Fire Department EMS arrived and pronounced the suspect dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The officers who shot their weapons will be put on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing as per HPD policy.