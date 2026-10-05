73-year-old Richmond-area man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting child

The Brief Kevin Lynn Van Buren was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Sept. 24. Prosecutors said Van Buren sexually abused an 8-year-old child he knew and had access to. A judge sentenced Van Buren to life in prison; he will be 103 before becoming eligible for parole.



A 73-year-old Richmond-area man will spend life in prison after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

What we know:

A jury convicted Kevin Lynn Van Buren on Sept. 24. He chose to have 268th District Court Presiding Judge Steve Rogers determine his punishment.

After hearing evidence, the judge sentenced Van Buren to life in prison. According to prosecutors, Van Buren will be 103 years old before he can be considered for parole.

Evidence presented at trial showed Van Buren sexually abused an 8-year-old child whom he knew and had access to, prosecutors said.

The child disclosed the abuse to family members, who contacted law enforcement. Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Detective Melissa Tobias investigated the case.

During the investigation, Tobias learned about additional victims who are now adults and who told investigators Van Buren had abused them in another state years earlier.

What they're saying:

"Every child deserves to be safe," lead prosecutor Melissa Muñoz said. "This child showed extreme courage and bravery in not only disclosing the abuse, but also testifying against her abuser."

Muñoz said the child’s disclosure helped investigators learn about Van Buren’s alleged abuse of other children.