The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded one woman during her walk to the store.

A woman in her late 20s was shot in the rear end near Dunlap Street and Elmwood Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday. The victim, walking from her apartment to a nearby store, was caught in a confrontation that quickly escalated into violence.

Around 11:56 p.m., the victim encountered another woman passing by, warning the woman to stay away from her man.

The victim says she tried to defuse the situation by ignoring the woman.

Things took a dangerous turn unexpectedly. A gunshot pierced the air, striking the victim in the rear. Following the shooting, the shooter fled the scene.

The injured woman received medical attention for her gunshot wound.