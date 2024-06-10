A woman is in critical condition following a stabbing incident at a northwest Houston apartment complex. The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. on the 5500 block of De Soto Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say the victim, who was stabbed by a male suspect, attempted to drive herself to the hospital. Emergency responders coordinated to intercept her vehicle and provide immediate medical assistance. She was subsequently transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

(Photo: Houston Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A witness reported seeing the male suspect stab the female victim. The suspect has been detained by police, and an investigation into the motive and circumstances of the attack is ongoing. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been disclosed at this time.