The Brief A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bissonnet Street. Police believe the vehicle involved was a blue or black four-door sedan. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Bissonnet Street.

Man killed in hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Bissonnet Street, west of S. Kirkwood Road.

According to police, a vehicle traveling westbound on Bissonnet struck a man in the roadway and left the scene. The man did not survive his injuries.

The vehicle is believed to be a blue or black four-door sedan.

What we don't know:

The driver and the man who was killed have not been identified. There is no further description of the vehicle that was involved in the deadly crash.

Investigation continues

What's next:

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division continues to investigate. They are searching for video that may have captured the vehicle. Police were also speaking with a witness.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.