Houston hit-and-run crash: Man killed on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Bissonnet Street.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash
What we know:
The crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Bissonnet Street, west of S. Kirkwood Road.
According to police, a vehicle traveling westbound on Bissonnet struck a man in the roadway and left the scene. The man did not survive his injuries.
The vehicle is believed to be a blue or black four-door sedan.
What we don't know:
The driver and the man who was killed have not been identified. There is no further description of the vehicle that was involved in the deadly crash.
Investigation continues
What's next:
HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division continues to investigate. They are searching for video that may have captured the vehicle. Police were also speaking with a witness.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.