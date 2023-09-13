A woman has been charged with murder for shooting another woman dead in a northwest Houston apartment complex in June.

Lakiri Leeonna Tolliver, 25, has been charged with murder in the 230th State District Court. The case pertains to Laurielle Faulk, 29, who was killed at the Adele & Ber Pieper Family Place apartments.

Lakiri Leeonna Tolliver, 25, is being held for murder in the death of Laurielle Faulk, 29, who was found fatally shot. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HPD received a report of a shooting at the apartment complex around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim who had been shot at least once. The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene, declaring her deceased.

A man was initially identified as a suspect in the shooting, but he was released without charges after questioning, police say.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Upon further investigation, HPD says Tolliver was the actual suspect in this case. After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, they charged Tolliver for her involvement in the incident.

Tolliver was already in custody when these murder charges were filed against her.

SUGGESTED: Houston chase: Suspect in custody following chase across the area

She had been in custody since July 14 on other charges related to the same incident.