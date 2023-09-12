Houston chase: Suspect in custody following chase across the area

One suspect is in custody following an evening chase across the Houston-area on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the chase originated in League City off of a feeder road south of FM 646, around 7:25 p.m.

Officials said the suspect and a juvenile passenger in the vehicle continued northbound on the mainlanes of I-45 entering the city of Houston.

After 45 minutes, with the assistance of the Houston Police Department, a pit maneuver unit was able to disable the vehicle in the area of I-610 at Cullen.

Officials said the suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and complied.

It's unclear what started the chase.

No injuries were reported.