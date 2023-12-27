Houston crime: Suspect sought, accused of stabbing total stranger for no reason

A female suspect is being sought after being accused of stabbing a total stranger and assaulting another one for no apparent reason in Houston, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the first incident took place at 4400 Bettis Drive just before 11 a.m. on December 9.

In that incident, authorities said, a 63-year-old male victim was walking on Bettis Drive in an alleyway behind a business when a female suspect, described as a Hispanic woman in her early 40s, approached him from behind and stabbed him in the face for no apparent reason.

The victim said the suspect walked away without saying anything. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Surveillance photo of suspect sought in two incidents. (Source: Houston Police Department)

In the second incident on December 14, a 30-year-old male victim stated he was walking to his vehicle in a parking lot in the 4300 block of San Felipe Street, when he was struck on the right side of his head by a sharp object carried by a female suspect, who approached him from behind. The female suspect also walked away without saying anything in this incident. The victim was treated at the scene for his injury.

Detectives said they obtained surveillance video of the suspect and after evaluating witness statements, it was determined that the same woman was involved in both incidents.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said the suspect is 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair worn in a bun.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted female is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.