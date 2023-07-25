Houston police have filed murder charges against Delvanon Daggs,19, in connection to the fatal shooting of Lawrence Brazier, 22. The shooting occurred on May 29 at 6500 Sayers Street around 8:10 p.m.

According to HPD Homicide Detectives, patrol officers initially responded to a shooting at 6500 Sayers Street but were unable to locate a victim. Later, officers were notified that Brazier had been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital by private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound.

He was later transferred to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on May 31.

After further investigation, Daggs was identified as the suspect in this case.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department : Delvanon Daggs

On July 21, Daggs was arrested by HPD Northeast patrol officers on an unrelated charge and then booked into the Harris County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

