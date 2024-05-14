The Houston Police Department is searching for the second suspect in a two-man robbery and kidnapping at a northwest Harris County hotel. Yoshua Figueroa, 30, has been charged in connection with the robbery and kidnapping that took place on March 17 at Woodland Inn & Suites on Northwest Freeway. Figueroa faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, filed in the 180th State District Court.

A second suspect, described only as a man wearing a black "10X" shirt, remains at large. Surveillance photos of this suspect have been made public in hopes of garnering assistance from the community in identifying and locating him.

The incident began when police responded to a robbery report at the hotel. The victim recounted that he had been robbed at gunpoint in his room after his friend left to buy drinks from a nearby gas station and did not return. Shortly after his friend departed, the suspects entered the hotel room and robbed the victim.

The victim reported the robbery and his friend's disappearance to the police. Evidence from the scene suggested that the missing friend had been forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. The friend was later found unharmed and received medical treatment at a local hospital before being released.

The investigation eventually led to Figueroa, who was already in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges as of April 23. Detectives linked him to the March 17 incident, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office subsequently filed charges against him. The search for the second suspect continues.

Anyone with information on the identity of the second male suspect in the surveillance photos or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.