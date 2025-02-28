Houston crime: Surveillance video captures shots fired during aggravated robbery on Chapman

Surveillance video captured the moment shots were fired during an aggravated robbery that occurred in July 2024. Now, authorities need your help locating the suspects involved.

Houston police investigating 2024 aggravated robbery

What we know:

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division said that on Thursday, July 4, 2024, the complainants were servicing gaming machines at the 5000 block of Chapman.

The complainant told police as they were leaving the store, they noticed a black minivan backed into a parking space.

That's when, officials said, two unknown males, both armed with weapons, exited the black minivan, and approached the complainants while pointing their guns towards them.

Officials said one of the complainants pulled out his handgun and quickly engaged the suspects, exchanging several rounds at each other.

During the exchange of gunfire, officials said one of the complainants was struck in the torso by the suspect's handgun.

The suspects then picked up the bag, which contained miscellaneous equipment that the complainants dropped, got back into the minivan, and sped away from the location.

Houston Police Robbery Detectives said they've exhausted all leads in the investigation and are currently seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Officials provided the suspect descriptions as follows.

Suspect #1: Unknown race male wearing dark clothing.

Suspect #2: Unknown race male

Suspect #3 (Driver of the minivan): Unknown race/sex

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston Directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

