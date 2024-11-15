Houston crime: Second suspect arrested in connection with series of sexual assaults

The Houston Police Department has announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the West Gulf Bank area.

According to Houston police, the arrest occurred after the suspect attempted to sexually assault one woman and subsequently assaulted another.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Northwest Houston sexual assaults: Suspect arrested, charged

Officials said charges related to today's incident are pending.

Authorities stated that during the investigation, detectives uncovered evidence linking the suspect to additional cases in the area.

Those investigations are ongoing, officials said.

Police added, "We extend our gratitude to the public and media for their assistance throughout these investigations. Further details will be shared as they become available."