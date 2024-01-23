Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Police release surveillance video in search for November 2023 hit-and-run assault suspect

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video following a November 2023 hit-and-run assault. 

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 3300 Kelton Street around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2023. 

Houston police said the suspect, who is only described as a short Black male with a thin build, was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with lights on its top. 

Police said a 23-year-old victim, who was a valet employee, was walking on a sidewalk on Kelton Street when he was confronted by an unknown male.

That's when, police said, the suspect got out of his truck and pushed the unknown male away from the victim. Then the victim and males left the area. 

Police stated a short time later, the suspect drove his truck on Kelton Street, veered off the roadway and struck the victim as he was on a sidewalk. 

The suspect then fled the scene without stopping to render aid. 

Detectives said they believe the suspect and the unknown male had possibly left a club in the 3330 block of Raleigh Street right before the initial incident occurred. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect and/or his vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.