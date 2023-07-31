The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an east Houston bar.

An unknown man entered a bar at the 1400 block of N. 76th on July 4 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Upon entering, the man fired a handgun and ordered everyone inside to get down. He then took the customers' cell phones and wallets before escaping from the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing around 5'6" to 5'7" tall. He had a heavy beard and wore beige shorts and a dark-colored shirt.

