Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman wanted for questioning in the death of an infant discovered in the bathroom of a southwest Houston gas station.

As reported by the police, a Hispanic woman entered the restroom at 13114 South Post Oak Road on April 2 and left 15 minutes later. A customer discovered the deceased infant in the bathroom several hours afterwards. The customer immediately called 9-1-1 for help.

Emergency responders from the Houston Fire Department arrived and tried to provide medical assistance to the baby, but she had already been deceased for a number of hours.

The cause of the baby girl's death is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD released surveillance video showing the person of interest, who they believe to be the baby's mother, in an unknown white Cadillac vehicle. She has not been charged with any crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest, the unknown white Cadillac vehicle, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



