Denis Alexis Pineda-Ortega, 25, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man and assaulting his girlfriend.

On July 9, around 12:10 a.m. HPD Officers responded to a violence call to the location of 5700 Thousand Oaks Circle at the Casa Grande Apartments.

After investigating, officers learned that a male victim heard a woman screaming for help and exited his apartment. The man then made eye contact with Pineda-Ortega, witnessing his hands around a woman's neck.

The suspect then pulls out a gun, walks toward the male victim's apartment, and fires a shot.

The woman, 43, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The man was transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the hip.

On July 15, HPD officers identified Pineda-Ortega as the suspect, arrested him for his role, and booked him into the Harris County Jail