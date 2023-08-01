Houston Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Houston after the discovery of a man's body Monday morning.

HPD patrol officers arrived at 5047 Grow Lane around 10:50 a.m. and discovered a body. Authorities say it appeared the deceased man had been physically injured.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been confirmed yet, as it is pending verification by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

