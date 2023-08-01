A man in a wheelchair was robbed and then shot at a park early Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near Alabama Street and Live Oak Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, the victim, who uses a wheelchair, was in the park when another man approached him, pulled gun and demanded money.

Police say the victim gave the suspect his wallet and cash, the suspect took the money, and then the suspect shot the victim in the leg. The wounded man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Houston bar

Houston police investigate a shooting at a park on Live Oak.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers.