article

A man received a 58-year sentence for fatally attacking a stranger following a minor car accident at a north Houston gas station in 2020.

Treyivion Shaquille Ross, 26, was sentenced on Thursday for killing David Ray Young,56, by brutally beating him in front of a gas station in the 400 block of FM 1960.

SUGGESTED: Terran Green, suspect accused of wounding 4 law enforcement officers, appears in court

"This was an unnecessary and unreasonable response to a small disagreement," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated. "The victim's family has suffered the loss of a loving father and son. While we have achieved justice, the family will never see their loved one again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Authorities say Ross drove a recently purchased 2010 blue Mitsubishi Lancer. He collided with the victim as he left the parking lot in a 2011 black Lincoln MKZXXX.

According to surveillance footage, Ross punched Young after they stopped to exchange information.

Officials say while Young was lying on the ground, Ross continued to attack him, stomping and kicking him repeatedly.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani, who handled the case, said the two men did not know one another.

"The defendant's short temper and history of assaulting others threaten our community," Koutani said. "It's clear that he tends to use his hands as a weapon. We believe the jury made the right decision in giving an appropriate sentence to ensure the safety of our community."

SUGGESTED: WANTED: Suspect accused of fleeing crash that left infant girl, man dead

The beating resulted in Young being paralyzed from the neck down for the following two years, confined to a wheelchair. His elderly mother cared for him until he died on November 28, 2022, due to complications from his injuries.

"For two years, David Young's elderly mother took care of him, tending to his needs and being with him every step of the way," Koutani said. "No mother should endure the pain of burying her son."

Ross must serve at least half the sentence before parole eligibility.

