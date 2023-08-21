A driver is wanted after leaving the scene of a Harris County crash that left a man and a baby girl dead, the sheriff’s office says.

According to HCSO, 30-year-old Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez was charged with Fail to Stop and Render Aid – Death and Fail to Stop and Render Aid – Serious Bodily Injury.

Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office

The crash occurred at the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Airline Road around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Vazquez-Gonzalez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound through the intersection as a Ram 1500 going westbound was turning northbound at a red light.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses and crash damage evidence support that Vazquez-Gonzalez was driving over the posted speed limit.

The front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Ram, authorities say.

The driver of the Ram was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Authorities identified him as 31-year-old Juan Loredo.

Authorities say a 28-year-old female passenger, a 10-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl were transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that the infant girl died from her injuries on Sunday.

Vazquez-Gonzalez fled immediately after the crash, the sheriff’s office says. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400 or HCSO Criminal Warrants at 713-755-6055.