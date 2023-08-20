Houston police are investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of Airline and Aldine Mail Route around midnight. The collision between two vehicles resulted in one driver dead and an infant fighting for its life.

According to police, the force of the crash between the two vehicles was so severe that the driver of one of the vehicles was forcefully ejected from his vehicle. The driver died from his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital.

The infant, who is related to the deceased driver was left in critical condition battling for survival at Texas Children’s Hospital.

In a disheartening turn of events, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

Law enforcement officials from the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are actively pursuing leads and conducting a thorough search to locate the driver responsible for the collision.