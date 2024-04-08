Harris County deputies have arrested Joshia Waid in an assault case that resulted in death.

According to investigators, on March 13, 2024, a convenience store clerk, Muhammad Maqsood, was pushed to the ground after the 65-year-old clerk refused to allow a man to use the phone at his store located at 19712 Tomball Pkwy. Deputies say the man followed Maqsood outside the store and pushed him to the pavement, causing him to hit his head.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving Maqsood injured. A customer later discovered Maqsood disoriented and called 911. He was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition for two weeks before dying from his head injury.

The death resulted in HCSO launching a death investigation.

The 36-year-old Waid was identified as the suspect in the case and was located and arrested at work near Memorial Drive and Kirkwood on April 8.

Waid was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Harris County Jail. He was charged with Manslaughter and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.