Houston crime: Man killed after domino game turns bad

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting involving a domino game.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 5900 Schroeder on a report of a shooting.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Two suspects charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mario Jordan

When authorities arrived, along with the fire department, they found one man shot at least one time.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Preliminary information revealed that there was a domino game going.

During that game, officials said two men got into an argument and one of the men shot the other male.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said they know who the suspect is.

No other details have been released.