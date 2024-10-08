A 17-year-old named Mario Jordan was shot and killed in a Houston apartment complex on June 7. Authorities have charged two suspects: 20-year-old Jylon Nathaniel Dukes and 19-year-old Kamari Green.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kamari Green (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Jordan was at his apartment on Briar Forest Drive with his 21-year-old girlfriend when the incident happened. Two men entered the apartment and shot Jordan once in the arm.

Emergency responders found Jordan unresponsive and provided medical assistance, but he died at the scene. Witnesses reported that the suspects left after taking Jordan's jewelry.

Green was arrested on July 25, while Dukes is still at large and is believed to be in San Antonio. Both are facing capital murder charges in the 262nd State District Court.

Anyone with information about Dukes' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.