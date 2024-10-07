Montgomery County man sentenced to 70 years for sexual abuse of child

The Brief Alan Christopher Nava was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and sentenced to 70 years in prison. The abuse occurred from 2020 to 2022, and the victim reported it to authorities in December 2022. Nava will not be eligible for parole until he has served the entire 70-year sentence.



A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison last week after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Alan Christopher Nava was convicted by a jury following a four-day trial that began on September 30.

Alan Christopher Nava

Prosecutors Tamara Tyler and Jaime Wallace of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence that Nava repeatedly sexually assaulted a young family member from the age of 9, beginning in 2020 and continuing until 2022. The victim bravely reported the abuse in December 2022, leading to Nava’s arrest and subsequent charges.

During the trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from the victim, her mother, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE), and a child abuse expert.

After deliberating for approximately 45 minutes, the jury found Nava guilty.

In the punishment phase, prosecutors revealed additional details of the abuse, including the continuous domestic violence suffered by the victim’s mother at Nava’s hands. Assistant District Attorneys Tyler and Wallace argued for a harsh sentence, emphasizing the lasting trauma and impact the sexual and physical abuse has had on the family.

Judge Turner ultimately sentenced Nava to 70 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Due to the nature of the offense, Nava will not be eligible for parole until he has served the entire 70-year sentence.

In a release, Assistant District Attorney Tamara Tyler said, "It is devastating when someone entrusted with the role of a father figure, meant to nurture and protect, instead betrays that trust in the most horrific ways. This verdict reflects the jury's stand for justice and the collective will to protect our children. Our office, alongside our law enforcement partners, remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding children and pursuing justice for every family affected by these unimaginable acts."