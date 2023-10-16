The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on 3528 South Boulevard in Southeast Houston on Monday.

Around 11:10 pm, police say they responded to calls of a shooting at the Southmore Boulevard Motel.

Police found a man on the second floor balcony with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased by the Houston Fire Department and emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators say the man met up with the shooter and begin fighting.

During the fight, the man took out his gun and shot at the victim.

Police believe the man drove away from scene in a red sedan, after the shooting him.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information in the case, to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

