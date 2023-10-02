The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Houston that left one man dead in his car.

HPD officers responded to a shooting outside a home at 10210 Morocco Road around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. They discovered an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of his vehicle, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts by Houston Fire Department paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not confirmed his identity.

According to reports from the HPD Homicide Division, the suspected shooter was seen going into a wooded area across the street. He is described as a slim-built Hispanic or white man in his 20s, dressed entirely in black with a black garment covering his head.

Authorities are seeking information from the public regarding this case. If you have any relevant information, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Alternatively, you can anonymously tip Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.