Houston Crime: Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around a bayou near Skyline Drive

Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man found near a bayou on 6350 Skyline Drive with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to multiple 911 callers hearing gun shots near the walkway of a bayou around 10:20pm.

According to police, one of the callers said a woman had informed them that a body had been found and heard at least 5 to 8 gun shots.

The Houston Fire department also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Authorities say the identity of the man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to officials, officers are speaking with witnesses but currently do not have a suspect identified.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.