Harris County Shooting: 1 critically injured in possible road rage incident, authorities investigating

An investigation is now underway after one person was critically injured in a possible road rage incident, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred at Freeport and Muscatine streets.

RELATED: Houston teen Trevion Butler found dead after being reported missing, HPD investigating

Gonzalez said a suspect or suspects in one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, striking the driver.

The wounded driver is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities did not provide any suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.