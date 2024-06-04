A man was found shot to death early Monday morning after his vehicle crashed in north Houston.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office deputies responded to the westbound North Sam Houston Tollway connector ramp to Interstate 45 northbound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man deceased in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The specific cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The westbound North Sam Houston Tollway connector ramp to Interstate 45 northbound was closed for the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.