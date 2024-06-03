Friendswood mom arrested in toilet paper, vandalism spree with minors

A Friendswood woman finds herself in a messy situation after being charged with criminal mischief due to a vandalism incident in a Friendswood subdivision.

Sarah Michelle Harding, 42, was detained by police after an early morning spree left a home on the 400 block of Melodywood covered in toilet paper and shaving cream.

Photo of vandalized home on Melodywood Drive Monday night (submitted photo)

According to Friendswood police, Harding was apprehended alongside 12 young individuals, predominantly teenagers, who were lined up on the sidewalk. Dispatch received a call around 2:30 a.m. alerting them to a group damaging property. Officers arrived in minutes, apprehending the group.

Sarah Michelle Harding, 42, of Friendswood, has been charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor, criminal mischief, and unlawfully carrying a weapon following an incident on June 3rd. (Friendswood PD photo) Expand

Police say Harding had transported the minors in her SUV to the neighborhood. After detecting the smell of alcohol on one of the 16-year-olds, officers searched Harding's vehicle and found vodka, a Buzz Ball cocktail, and a firearm.

The homeowner told FOX 26 this was the third time their property had been targeted since December. Photos from December showed trash left behind - including fireball shots, condoms, and drink cans on their property. They believe it stemmed from a dispute between Harding's children and theirs.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of trash left behind at vandalized home on Melodywood Drive, December 2023. (submitted photo)

This incident adds to a concerning trend of vandalism and dangerous challenges circulating on social media platforms.

In January, a Seabrook woman spoke out about falling victim to the "TikTok door knock or door kick challenge." She and other homeowners showed images of busted doors and damaged property left behind by young people caught on camera.

Police say Harding and several of the juveniles involved in Monday's incident were linked to other similar incidents. Harding has been charged with providing alcohol to a minor, criminal mischief, and illegally carrying a weapon.