The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Rand Henderson is investigating a fatal shooting involving two men in a Porter neighborhood on Nov. 1.

A man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 20100 block of Bitter Root Drive.

Deputies say the man was 25-years-old man and found by officials unresponsive in a driveway.

Investigators learned two men got into an argument, which led to one man shooting the victim multiple times.

According to officers, the man drove away in a gray Pontiac Sedan with dark tinted windows and a red Pontiac emblem.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are still searching for the culprit.