Houston crime: Man fishing in Buffalo Bayou finds body of a man, police investigating

Houston police are investigating after a fisherman found a man's near Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday night.

Details are very limited, but Houston police said they were called out to the 1400 block of Commerce.

Authorities said a male was fishing in Buffalo Bayou when he sighted the body of an adult male.

The fisherman flagged down a Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy who contacted Houston police.

The cause of death and identity of the victim is pending an autopsy.

