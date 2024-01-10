Houston crime: Man accused of stabbing another man on METRORail surrenders to police

UPDATE: The man who was sitting in the window of a church has been taken into custody.

No additional details have been released as of yet.

We'll continue to update this story as we get more information.

--------------

Houston police are currently on the scene talking with a man believed to be the suspect involved in a METRORail stabbing on Sunday night.

According to METRO Police, the suspect recently stole something earlier from a church on Heights Boulevard and is threatening to jump from the third floor.

The scene is still active at this time.

